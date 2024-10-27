The Push for PA: Big-name celebrities rally for Kamala Harris in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The next 10 days are critical for both campaigns -- they're pulling out all the stops, especially in Pennsylvania.

Several big-name celebrities joined Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker at campaign events in the city on Saturday.

Kerry Washington was among the stars who joined the mayor.

"What we're doing here today -- not as actors or entertainers -- we're Americans, we love democracy," said actress Kerry Washington as she addressed the crowd.

Their focus was to stress the need to get out and vote. Also with them, was actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Each and every one of you can make a difference by doing a simple thing, that's getting to the polls to vote. Every vote counts," DiCaprio said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris rallied in Michigan with former first lady, Michelle Obama.

Back in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump campaigned at Penn State while Senator JD Vance made stops in Harrisburg and Erie.

As Mayor Parker says, the path to the White House runs right through the Keystone State, making Philadelphia a critical part of this election.

"This is the place where democracy is born. It's only fitting we're all here today to fight for that very same democracy," DiCaprio explained.

Robert De Niro was also there reiterating how crucial this election is.

"I'm gonna keep it short. Election Day is basically here and it ain't over until it's over," De Niro said as guests cheered.

Action News was there as Kamala Harris arrived in Philadelphia Saturday night. Her motorcade shut down a portion of the Ben Franklin Parkway and 17th Street. She has a big day on Sunday, with several stops across the city.

Trump is set for a rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden.