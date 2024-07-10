'Les Miserables' star to sing national anthem at Phillies game ahead of show's anticipated return

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been hailed as the world's most popular musical -- the critically acclaimed Broadway show "Les Miserables" returns to Philadelphia this summer.

The show kicks off Philadelphia's new Broadway season in August, and Ensemble Arts Philly says every time the tour comes to town, it sells out.

On Wednesday night, one of the show's stars will also kick off the Phillies game.

"I think that not only is it the story, it's the characters, it's this music," says Nick Cartell, who plays Jean Valjean. "I mean, 'On My Own,' 'I Dreamed a Dream,' 'One Day More,' it's packed with hits and classics."

It marks Cartell's third time on tour in Philadelphia.

"I am so thrilled to be able to bring this show back to the audiences there," Cartell says. "First off, the Academy of Music is one of the most beautiful theaters across the country. It truly is absolutely stunning. For us to bring such an epic show into such an epic space, elevates it, I feel. And then, just to have the audiences who love the show, who love hearing the music, and who love seeing this story play out every night, is the cherry on top."

Cartell has played Jean Valjean for the past five and a half years.

"I have over 1,200 performances as Jean Valjean," he gushes. "There are still things that I discover every single night on that stage. I think that is what keeps it fresh for me."

Ahead of the tour's anticipated return, Cartell will sing the National Anthem for the Fightin's.

"I am so excited to get to sing the national anthem and to do it for the Phillies," he says. "It's like a dream come true."

Cartell will sing just before the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. with former "Bachelorette" finalist, Zac Clark, who is on deck to throw out the first pitch.

'Bachelorette' alum Zac Clark and the Phillies are teaming up to 'Strike Out the Stigma' of mental health, addiction.

"Les Miserables" is at the Academy of Music from August 27 through September 8.

For tickets and information on "Les Miserables" return to Philadelphia, visit EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.