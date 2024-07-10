South Jersey 'Bachelorette' alum, Phillies team up to 'Strike Out the Stigma' of mental health

'Bachelorette' alum Zac Clark and the Phillies are teaming up to 'Strike Out the Stigma' of mental health, addiction.

'Bachelorette' alum Zac Clark and the Phillies are teaming up to 'Strike Out the Stigma' of mental health, addiction.

'Bachelorette' alum Zac Clark and the Phillies are teaming up to 'Strike Out the Stigma' of mental health, addiction.

'Bachelorette' alum Zac Clark and the Phillies are teaming up to 'Strike Out the Stigma' of mental health, addiction.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Jersey native Zac Clark stole the heart of the Season 16 Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams.

But he used his platform on the hit ABC dating show to win the hearts of millions more by raising millions of dollars for his foundation to help those battling addiction.

Clark opened up about his own battle with addiction on 'The Bachelorette' in 2020. In the time since, the Haddonfield, NJ native has proven that one experience doesn't define you.

"When I told my story about my past and doing drugs in Camden, New Jersey, I got thousands of messages and not one said you're a crack addict or a junkie - they all said thank you," he said.

And on Wednesday night, his mission takes him to South Philadelphia, talking about the importance of mental health at the Phillies' "Strike Out the Stigma" night.

Watch the full story from Action News reporter Christie Ileto in the player above.

For more information on Zac Clark's Release Recovery Foundation, visit: ReleaseRecoveryFoundation.org.