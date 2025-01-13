'General Hospital' legend Leslie Charleson passes away at 79

Daytime legend and soap opera icon Leslie Charleson has passed away after a long illness.

For generations of 'General Hospital' viewers she was the heart of the Quartermaine family - Monica Quartermaine - a role she began in 1977.

Executive Producer Frank Valentini shared the news saying in part,

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set."

During her decades on the show, Charleson's character weathered some of daytime's most memorable storylines - her performances earned her four Daytime Emmy nominations.

The news of her passing was announced on General Hospital's Instagram Sunday night.

She was 79 years old.

