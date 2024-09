Linvilla Orchards has over 3 dozen apple varieties this year | Fall Adventures

Linvilla Orchards has over 3 dozen apple varieties this year | Fall Adventures

Linvilla Orchards has over 3 dozen apple varieties this year | Fall Adventures

Linvilla Orchards has over 3 dozen apple varieties this year | Fall Adventures

Linvilla Orchards has over 3 dozen apple varieties this year | Fall Adventures

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News meteorologist Adam Joseph made a stop at Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County for this week's Fall Adventures.

There are over three dozen apple varieties this year, along with their must-try apple cider doughnuts.

Watch more Fall Adventures below:

Don't forget to try the apple cider doughnuts at Linvilla Orchards