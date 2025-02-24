Local congressman, union leaders in Philadelphia speak out against federal layoffs

Federal workers fear more layoffs are on the way, as President Trump and Elon Musk continue to cut government jobs.

Federal workers fear more layoffs are on the way, as President Trump and Elon Musk continue to cut government jobs.

Federal workers fear more layoffs are on the way, as President Trump and Elon Musk continue to cut government jobs.

Federal workers fear more layoffs are on the way, as President Trump and Elon Musk continue to cut government jobs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal workers fear more layoffs are on the way, as President Trump and Elon Musk continue to cut government jobs.

Some of those workers joined national leaders to oppose the federal firings on Monday.

Congressman Brendan Boyle (D- Pa.) joined with local union members and leaders, including the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), as they spoke out against the federal layoffs in front of Independence Hall.

The historic landmark has also been impacted by the layoffs, recently losing two park rangers whose positions were cut.

"Here (at Independence Hall) some 250 years ago, a grievance was filed. That grievance was the Declaration of Independence," said David Fitzpatrick of AFGE Council 270, "and in that grievance, it was against the kings. And we will no longer answer to a king."

As the Trump Administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency continue thousands of federal layoffs, union leaders say the terminations are illegal.

"AFGE is looking at probably several lawsuits," said Everett Kelley, National President of AFGE.

Many of the fired workers received a letter accusing them of not meeting performance standards.

"Many of them had never had a performance review," said Boyle.

Musk is now demanding that federal employees send a list of their accomplishments or risk being fired. President Trump said he supports the new demand.

"I thought it was great because we have people who don't show up for work and no one knows if they work for the government," Trump said to reporters.

Federal workers, though, are skeptical of the demand.

'Now we're being told to tell somebody what we did last week. I did so much last week I can't put it into five bullet points. I spoke to 1,500 people," said Ed Welch, who is a federal parks worker and president of AFGE Local 2058.

Rep. Boyle says the cuts could have a devastating impact. He pointed to last week's layoffs of approximately 400 layoffs at the Pennsylvania IRS office.

'It's not 400 federal jobs, it's 400 Philadelphia jobs," said Boyle, who also brought up the fact that the layoffs along Independence Mall are happening ahead of America's 250th birthday celebration in 2026.

"So you're telling me at the same time, we're slashing the workforce that works here?" he asked. "That is nuts!"

As federal workers brace to see if there are more layoffs on the way, union leaders and lawmakers now vow to fight any future layoffs.