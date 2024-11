Local veterans are remembered and honored by students at Jamison Elementary School

This morning, local children made sure that both veterans and their holiday were not forgotten.

Local veterans are honored by students at Jamison Elementary School

Local veterans are honored by students at Jamison Elementary School This morning, local children made sure that both veterans and their holiday were not forgotten.

Local veterans are honored by students at Jamison Elementary School This morning, local children made sure that both veterans and their holiday were not forgotten.

Local veterans are honored by students at Jamison Elementary School This morning, local children made sure that both veterans and their holiday were not forgotten.

JAMISON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This morning, local children made sure that both veterans and their holiday were not forgotten.

At Jamison Elementary School, their entire student body held a special ceremony for those who served the country.

The school hosted veterans to give them a special day they will always remember.

As veterans entered their gymnasium, the students welcomed them with crafts, poems, and music.

For more information on Jamison Elementary School, check out their website.