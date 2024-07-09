Dapper Down Barber Lounge is a cut above the rest

At Dapper Down Barber Lounge in San Francisco, getting a haircut isn't just an essential service, it's an exceptional experience.

At Dapper Down Barber Lounge in San Francisco, getting a haircut isn't just an essential service, it's an exceptional experience.

At Dapper Down Barber Lounge in San Francisco, getting a haircut isn't just an essential service, it's an exceptional experience.

At Dapper Down Barber Lounge in San Francisco, getting a haircut isn't just an essential service, it's an exceptional experience.

SAN FRANCISCO -- At Dapper Down Barber Lounge in San Francisco, getting a haircut isn't just an essential service, it's an exceptional experience.

"Dapper Down Barber Lounge is a space created for everyone to come in and look and feel their best, to build confidence," owner and founder Jerrel Brown explains. "This is an oasis of self-care."

When Brown attended the University of Idaho, the idea to open an elevated barber shop was born, but that idea matured later when he entered the work force.

"When I was doing commercial real estate for about 10 years, I really started to understand the client that I really wanted to attract," Brown reveals, "there are some guys out here willing to spend a little more but also get a lot more."

Dapper Down Barber Lounge offers all the usual grooming services.

"Straight line razors, beard trims, head shaves, hair washes, hair dye, we have locks, we have braids," Brown says."We can do it all confidently."

But there's more. Clients can enjoy a signature face mask with a neck, body and head massage, and even chose a complementary drink of their choice.

"We are very much in the hospitality market as well as the grooming market," Brown shares. "How we treat our clients, how they look and feel is very important to us."

Brown believes that the power behind a great haircut experience can make a difference.

"A person that feels better about themselves is going to impact the world in a more positive way," Brown says, "We believe that we take that energy of confidence and spread it out into the world through our clients".

For more information, visit this page.