Man accused of killing wife and hiding body waives extradition in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man charged with killing his wife in Philadelphia waived extradition on Thursday in a New Jersey courtroom.

Authorities say Vladimir Lushevski allegedly killed 61-year-old Lola Karabaeva and hid her body in the closet of their home in the Bustleton section of the city.

Lushevskiy was taken into custody at a motel in Westampton Twp., New Jersey.

The judge says they are now awaiting a governor's warrant to be able to extradite Lushevski.

Vladimir Lushevskiy, 65, now faces charges including homicide, strangulation, and tampering with evidence.

Authorities found the body back in October.

Neighbors told police the couple has lived in the home for nearly 20 years.

Sources have told Action News that authorities are investigating the motive, and suspect this incident may be due to the fracture of the couple's marriage after the tragic death of their son, Evgeniy Lushevskiy.

The 19-year-old went missing while hiking in California in 2004.

