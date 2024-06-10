Loneliness and social isolation: What to know and how to help promote social connection

Loneliness and social isolation can lead to a number of negative mental and physical health problems, according to research.
Social isolation and loneliness are widespread problems in the U.S., posing a serious threat to our mental and physical health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last year, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared loneliness and isolation an epidemic and its health impacts have been compared to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.
According to data from the CDC, about 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. report feeling lonely and about 1 in 4 U.S. adults report not having social and emotional support.
Loneliness may impact some groups more than others, including:
There are plenty of ways to improve social connectedness. According to the CDC, small acts can make a big difference.
We can do simple things like reaching out and checking on one another. There is power in a simple check-in with a friend to let them know you're thinking about them. Even though no official guidelines exist, here is a list of some suggestions.
Commit to Connect is an initiative launched by the U.S. Administration for Community Living to fight social isolation and loneliness by helping people connect and engage to build the social connections they need to thrive.
The AARP Foundation's Connect2Affect invites anyone who may be impacted by social isolation to take a 3-minute assessment to better understand their risk level. At the end of the assessment, helpful information and local recommendations will be provided based on your results.
Local groups and nonprofit organizations are also getting involved in creating environments that foster social connections. Additionally, nursing homes and assisted living communities, grocery stores, doctors' offices and community groups can foster community connectedness.
If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also goto 988lifeline.org.
