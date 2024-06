When police arrived, they found multiple shell cases.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the face.

It happened on the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue in Tacony.

The victim was already in route to Nazareth Hospital.

So far no arrests have been made.