Longwood Gardens nears completion of largest expansion in its history

All parties associated with the soon-to-open Longwood Reimagined are saying it is the most ambitious project since the gardens were built.

The centerpiece is the brand new West Conservatory, a huge glass building with state-of-the-art eco-technology, that will house a Mediterranean garden.

Many of the plants featured are not grown anywhere else on the East coast.

The 32,000-square-foot building will appear to float, with water outside, inside, and running throughout.

There will also be a complete move of the historically important Cascade Garden of noted Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx, and much more.

Longwood Reimagined opens the new spaces to the public on November 22nd, and it's important to make reservations early.