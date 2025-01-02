The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual New Year's Eve Celebration starts at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2024.

The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual New Year's Eve Celebration starts at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2024.

The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual New Year's Eve Celebration starts at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2024.

The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual New Year's Eve Celebration starts at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2024.

Avenue of the Arts (WPVI) -- Marin Alsop, in her first season as Principal Guest Conductor, leads The Philadelphia Orchestra's New Year's Eve Celebration.

"I can't wait to ring in the new year with you all," says Alsop.

"Marin is an incredibly engaging artist and conductor," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer for The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. "It's a really exciting evening of music and dance."

He adds that the orchestra will play many great tunes and melodies to help ring in 2025.

The 2-hour concert begins at 7 p.m. in Marian Anderson Hall.

"Celebrate with friends and family with this incredible program," says Rothman.

He says audiences will still "get out in time to go to your New Year's Eve party."

"We're going to feature a young violinist, I mean really young violinist, named Himari, and she's going to play Carmen Fantasy," says Alsop.

Rothman describes it as "just a really fun virtuosic piece."

The violinist is just 13 years old and making her Philadelphia Orchestra debut.

"She's studying at the Curtis Institute of Music, right here in Philadelphia," says Rothman. "And audiences are just going to be amazed by this incredible prodigy talent."

Caleb Teicher & Company will add to the merriment. Rothman says there will be dancers performing a variety of styles, from waltzes to tango and tap, in front of The Philadelphia Orchestra.

"We're doing a little bit of Bernstein, West Side Story Symphonic Dances," says Alsop. "It's an exciting program, something for everyone."

"It is New Year's Eve, so you may have a chance at the very end of the night to sing along with The Philadelphia Orchestra," says Rothman.

"Please come and join us," says Alsop.

Rothman says hearing the "incredible sounds of this ensemble" is "a great way to finish out 2024."

"And with hope and joy going into 2025," he says.

The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual New Year's Eve Celebration starts at 7 p.m. on December 31, 2024.

The Philadelphia Orchestra's New Year's Eve Celebration / https://philorch.ensembleartsphilly.org/tickets-and-events/2024-25-season/new-years-eve-celebration

Link to Tickets at Kimmel's Marian Anderson Hall / https://my.ensembleartsphilly.org/syos/performance/55220

Marian Anderson Hall (Located Inside Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts)

300 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

