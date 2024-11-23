Love Park transforms into 17th annual Christmas Village in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may be the week before Thanksgiving, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Love Park in Center City, where Christmas Village opened for the first time this holiday season.

It may be the week before thanksgiving

"Come on up! Get a sample!" Brady Shuert from Hope's Caramels told the crowd.

"It's fun to participate in the holiday spirit with everybody. They get out and about," he said.

He added that in one month at Love Park, he'll do a third of his business for the entire year.

This kind of makes it all season long for me. I don't have to travel around the country. It's all right here downtown Philadelphia. I love it."

He's one of 120 vendors at Christmas village. At Adorned by Aisha, Aisha says she loves the holiday atmosphere here.

"The energy is amazing here. Everybody is in a good mood. The holiday time really brings the best out in people," she said. "So being a part of Christmas Village is like being a part of Christmas."

Organizers say they're expecting more than a million people to shop and eat at the attraction this year.

"We have food from all over Europe, we have Belgium fries, we have German bratwurst, we have hot beverages, mulled wine. It's like a little vacation in Philadelphia," said Laura Reich Diez, who does marketing for the attraction.

For some, visiting the village has become a family tradition that's bound to help build core holiday memories.

"You get to walk around Philly and see these stores wherever you are, so it's nice that it's all in one area and you get to experience things that you maybe haven't experienced before," said Haley Wilson from Roxborough.

This weekend is the preview weekend for Christmas Village. The attraction officially opens for the season on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Christmas Eve.