Attorney for accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione seeks to dismiss Pennsylvania charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Luigi Mangione's attorney in Pennsylvania is seeking to dismiss the charges against him in the commonwealth.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's, just days after he allegedly shot and killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in New York City late last year.

Mangione faces firearm and forgery charges in connection to the 3D printed firearm and false ID that were allegedly in his possession at the time of his arrest.

In a court filing Wednesday, his attorney says those charges should be dismissed because Mangione was illegally detained, arrested and searched at the restaurant.

The attorney claims Mangione was not positively identified as the suspect until after he was arrested.

The filing also states the attorney is asking the court to prohibit prosecutors from calling Mangione's recovered writings a manifesto.

He says that description could prejudice a jury should the case go to trial.

The 26-year-old also faces charges in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to state charges there.

He has yet to enter a plea tied to federal murder charges he faces.

