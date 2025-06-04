Madden NFL 26 trailer reveals first look at gameplay

PHILADELPHIA -- EA Sports has finally released the next trailer for Madden NFL 26, which is set to launch on Aug. 14, 2025 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2. The upcoming iteration, which will feature Saquon Barkley on its cover, comes with plenty of improvements under the hood.

The developers used an AI-powered machine learning system trained on real NFL data from the last decade to make the game's depiction of football more authentic. This innovation fuels new player-specific traits, authentic playstyles and adaptive counters that are said to match real-life tendencies and strategies of both quarterbacks and coaches.

Quarterback mechanics have been overhauled for Madden NFL 26, and this expresses itself in over 500 brand-new animations for these athletes. Fifty additional player traits have been added to the game across all positions, all backed by the aforementioned real-life data, and these changes go into quite a bit of detail. Take Joe Burrow as an example: He'll be more likely to set his foot before throwing than other QBs. Josh Allen, on the other hand, shows his bravery by trucking defenders as he gambles for a first down. EA Sports hopes to reflect all of these characteristics in the game.

The developer also promised improvements to locomotion, run and pass blocking, defensive zone coverage, and physics. Players will also get the ability to customize defensive zones and coverage.

A brand-new feature in Madden NFL 26 will be Coach DNA. The NFL data fed into the game allows Madden NFL 26 to bring real-life coaching tendencies to in-game playcalling, so if the player currently controls the Detroit Lions, they'll get strategy suggestions based on what Dan Campbell has historically done. Best of all, the CPU benefits from these changes as well, which will make the game more challenging, but also help players improve their own strategic thinking. Building on the previous iteration's foundation, Madden NFL 26 introduces almost 1,000 new plays into the various playbooks available to virtual coaches.

More strategic depth comes into play with the Wear & Tear system, which affects performances, while Dynamic Substitutions allow for quicker player switches without pausing the game. Reflecting developments in the league, the upcoming Madden game features new depth chart positions: Edge, Nose Tackle, Long Snapper, and Gadget make their debuts.

Madden NFL 26 also overhauls the visuals and effects of weather, which will influence movement, visibility, stamina, and ball control.

In Franchise Mode, players will get new coach customization options and have access to fresh Coach Abilities, which will affect their teams' performance in upcoming matches. Playbooks will take center stage in Franchise Mode, as users can expand them via Play Sheets in their weekly planning to prepare specifically for their next opponent. Naturally, Wear & Tear will play a pivotal role as well, so coaches must keep a close eye on all of their players and manage injuries with care.

All of this comes with improvements in terms of presentation, Superstar Mode - including the ability to import saves from EA Sports College Football 26 - and Ultimate Team.