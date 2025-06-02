Eagles RB Saquon Barkley lands Madden cover with iconic leap

PHILADELPHIA -- When you make video game moves, you get the video game cover.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and his legendary reverse hurdle will be featured on the cover of Madden NFL 26, EA Sports announced Monday.

This combo of images provided by EA Sports shows Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on the cover of EA Sports' Madden 26 deluxe edition, left, and standard edition. EA Sports via AP

Barkley also has been named to the Madden 99 Club -- a first for an Eagles offensive player.

"Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL '99 Club' are both dreams come true," Barkley said. "I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches and Eagles fans for their support, and I can't wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26."

Barkley, the reigning Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, is coming off one of the best seasons for a running back in NFL history. He rushed for 2,504 yards over the regular season and the postseason, breaking the single-season record.

He had a chance to take down Eric Dickerson's regular-season rushing title as well but finished 101 yards shy as the Eagles decided to rest their starters in the finale against Barkley's former team, the New York Giants, so they could be as healthy as possible entering the postseason.

The calculation paid off, as Barkley rushed for 499 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs to help Philadelphia capture its second Lombardi Trophy.

Barkley's season was full of highlight-reel plays, but the one that stands out above all was the innovative reverse hurdle he pulled off in early November against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Eagles facing a third-and-6 early in the second quarter, Barkley took a pass from Jalen Hurts in the flat, broke a tackle and put a spin move on Devin Lloyd that had Lloyd grasping at air as he fell to the ground. Barkley was just getting warmed up. He then stepped so his back was to cornerback Jarrian Jones, elevated and blindly leapfrogged Jones for an extra five yards on what turned out to be a 14-yard gain.

"Saquon's reverse hurdle was one of the rare, defining moments in NFL history that would have once been described as 'something out of a video game,'" said Evan Dexter, vice president of franchise strategy and marketing for EA Sports Madden NFL. "Now, it's a display of the athleticism and creativity of one of football's most electrifying athletes. Madden NFL 26 will deliver the most real NFL experience we've ever built so that players can experience more of the unreal moments that Saquon put on display all season long. The full reveal is this Wednesday -- don't miss what's next."

After that feat, it's no surprise that Barkley's ratings for spin move, juke, agility and change of direction are all tops in Madden NFL 26.

Barkley is the Eagles' first Madden 99 Club member in 20 years. He joins safety Brian Dawkins (Madden 04) and kicker David Akers (Madden 06).