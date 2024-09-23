Nonprofit gives the gift of magic by turning wheelchairs into epic costumes

Magic Wheelchair gives the gift of magic by transforming children's wheelchairs into epic and incredible costumes, spreading both joy and inclusion.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Magic Wheelchair is a nonprofit organization that literally lives up to their name. Their mission is to bring communities together to transform children's wheelchairs into something truly magical at no cost to families.

"We are celebrating and promoting self-expression and inclusion with wheelchair costumes not just any old costume, but epic, Hollywood level wheelchair costumes," Magic Wheelchair executive director Christine Getman shares.

"Instead of being a kid in a wheelchair, we dress it up and make it into something really cool. You get to be the one riding a rocket ship or driving a tank," owner of Thorsson and Associates workshop Shawn Thorsson adds.

A participating child can choose anything they want to be dressed up as. Then, their idea is sent to one of many participating professional workshops.

"Basically, what they do is they connect builders like me with kids who use wheelchairs," Thorsson reveals.

In the past, Thorsson's workshop has transformed wheelchairs into a power loader from the "Aliens" film, a construction vehicle and even, the Owlbear from the "Dungeons and Dragons" film. This year, Thorsson is working on a build for a young girl named Solara. She wants to be Beetlejuice.

"I grew up on 'Beetlejuice.' She grew up on 'Beetlejuice,'" Solara's mother Lara explains.

After a month of planning, prepping, manufacturing, building and assembling, Solara's wheelchair design is finished. Her chair will be surrounded by a sandworm from the film and Beetlejuice's headstone -- complete with gargoyles. The reveal will be held at San Diego Comic Con.

"When it comes to cosplay, like there's not really a better place to show off than San Diego Comic Con," Thorson says. "This will be her chance to join in with that kind of crowd."

After a countdown, Thorsson's creation is unveiled and the crowd cheers. Solara smiles.

"Her reaction today was so sweet, all smiles," Getman states.

After the reveal, Solara showed off her costume on the main convention floor.

"She's excited to be dressed up and so we are just going around, and people are giving her attention." Lara shares.

"We just love giving everyone their star moment," Getman says with a smile.

