Mahalo Hawaiian BBQ brings aloha spirit and flavor to South Street

SOUTH STREET (WPVI) -- Mahalo Hawaiian BBQ specializes in authentic Hawaiian plate lunches for take out or you can dine in the island themed restaurant. Heaping portions are part of the experience. You can get the BBQ mix which is piles of beef, short ribs and chicken along with rice and house made macaroni salad. They make the loco moco and musubi, which are familiar Hawaiian street foods. Owners Ivy Cheng and her husband Jason Chen opened the space two years ago, their first restaurant in Philadelphia.

Mahalo Hawaiian BBQ | Facebook | Instagram

117 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147