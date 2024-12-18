Man arrested after allegedly attacking Delaware police officer

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) -- Twenty-eight-year-old Zachary Yeldell is being accused of attacking an officer in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 11:14 p.m. Monday when police responded to a disturbance at Midway Plaza Apartments, which is located on the 4800 block of Old Capitol Trail.

Police say officers responded following reports of an individual yelling in the hallway and kicking an apartment door.

When officers arrived, authorities say Yeldell hit an officer repeatedly before another officer arrived and helped detain the suspect.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

Yeldell is facing several charges, including resisting arrest with violence.