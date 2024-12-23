Dismembered human remains found in vehicle during investigation into missing Delaware woman

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in Maryland after dismembered human remains were allegedly found in his vehicle amid an investigation for a missing Delaware woman, according to police.

Nobert Matara, 32, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in New Castle County, Delaware, according to police.

New Castle County police were contacted on Friday after 31-year-old Tracy Nyariki failed to show up to work for several days.

When police responded to her home at the Village of Kent Apartments in 2700 block of Stone Place, they were not able to locate her but did say their investigation uncovered several suspicious circumstances that raised concerns about her safety and well-being.

After all attempts to find Nyariki were exhausted, police issued a Gold Alert for a missing person.

Through investigative efforts, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit said they were able to identify 32-year-old Nobert Matara as a potential person of interest.

Then, on Saturday around 5 p.m., detectives sought help from the Aberdeen Police Department in Maryland. Together, they were able to find Matara and his vehicle in the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen.

During the investigation, police say dismembered human remains were found in Matara's vehicle and his was immediately arrested.

He was taken into custody and was taken to a holding facility in Maryland, where he is awaiting extradition to Delaware. Once transferred, police say he will be arraigned on a felony count of first-degree murder.

Officials said additional charges may also be filed as the investigation continues.

Police did not say if they have identified the human remains.

Anyone with information or related video footage regarding these incidents is asked to call New Castle County detectives or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

