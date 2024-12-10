Man arrested for spray-painting graffiti on abandoned gas station twice in one day

A New Jersey man was arrested twice on the same day for spray painting graffiti on an abandoned gas station.

A New Jersey man was arrested twice on the same day for spray painting graffiti on an abandoned gas station.

A New Jersey man was arrested twice on the same day for spray painting graffiti on an abandoned gas station.

A New Jersey man was arrested twice on the same day for spray painting graffiti on an abandoned gas station.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man was arrested twice on the same day for spray painting graffiti on an abandoned gas station.

Video was released on Tuesday from a newly installed real-time crime camera trained on the building along Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden.

Hours after that building was painted, the camera alerted police to a man seen tagging it.

Police identified the suspect as Donald Park of Cherry Hill, who was taken into custody - along with a woman who recorded it for social media.

The same night, following his release, police say Park was back at it and was again arrested.

Police showcased the incident amid a citywide crackdown on so-called quality-of-life crimes.

