Man arrested for spray-painting graffiti on abandoned gas station twice in one day

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man was arrested twice on the same day for spray painting graffiti on an abandoned gas station.
Video was released on Tuesday from a newly installed real-time crime camera trained on the building along Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden.
Hours after that building was painted, the camera alerted police to a man seen tagging it.
Police identified the suspect as Donald Park of Cherry Hill, who was taken into custody - along with a woman who recorded it for social media.
The same night, following his release, police say Park was back at it and was again arrested.
Police showcased the incident amid a citywide crackdown on so-called quality-of-life crimes.