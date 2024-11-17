Man arrested under suspicion of DUI after crash leaves pedestrian dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed early Saturday morning after she was struck by a car in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say a 58-year-old woman was crossing Lehigh and Germantown avenues just after 3 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevy Malibu.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity has not yet been released.

Authorities say the driver in this incident later pulled over and was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police have not released the driver's identity at this time.

No further information has been released on this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.