Man assaulted, robbed of $35K cash by group of men in South Philadelphia parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is bruised and out of more than $35,000 in cash following an attack in South Philadelphia.

Police say three men wearing dark clothes assaulted him in the parking lot of the CVS in the 1900 block of Oregon Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The group of men then took off with the cash in a late-model blue Chevy pickup, according to police.

Investigators are not saying if this was a random robbery or if he was targeted for the cash, partly because they are working through a language barrier with the victim.

No other details have been released.

