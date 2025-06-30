Man charged after allegedly stabbing coworker at Burger King in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old is behind bars, accused of stabbing a coworker at a Burger King in Allentown.

Officers responded to the scene along South 4th Street Saturday evening.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police later arrested 18-year-old Brinley Capellan-Lopez.

He has been charged with attempted murder and related charges.

Court records show that Capellan-Lopez was also recently charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a shooting near William Allen High School back in May.

