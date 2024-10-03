Man charged with raping juvenile during burglary in Northeast Philadelphia: police

Police are searching for a man who broke into a Northeast Philadelphia home and then sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Police are searching for a man who broke into a Northeast Philadelphia home and then sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Police are searching for a man who broke into a Northeast Philadelphia home and then sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Police are searching for a man who broke into a Northeast Philadelphia home and then sexually assaulted a juvenile.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accused of breaking into a Northeast Philadelphia home and sexually assaulted a juvenile is now facing charges.

Tyreek Collier, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in the 6400 block of Charles Street.

Police say he broke into a home in the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on September 18 and sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Investigators previously told Action News that a man was seen trying doors in the residential area just before the burglary and sexual assault.

Collier has been charged with burglary, rape, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, as well as other related charges.

