WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged with raping juvenile during burglary in Northeast Philadelphia: police

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, October 3, 2024 5:08PM
Man sought for breaking into home, sexually assaulting juvenile in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Northeast Philadelphia home and then sexually assaulted a juvenile.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accused of breaking into a Northeast Philadelphia home and sexually assaulted a juvenile is now facing charges.

Tyreek Collier, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in the 6400 block of Charles Street.

Police say he broke into a home in the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on September 18 and sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Investigators previously told Action News that a man was seen trying doors in the residential area just before the burglary and sexual assault.

Collier has been charged with burglary, rape, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, as well as other related charges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW