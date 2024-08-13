Man in critical condition after being shot 3 times in Parkside

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday along the 5200 block of Jefferson Street.

Police say a 38-year-old victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with three gunshot wounds.

They say shell casings were found very close to the victim.

They believe he was targeted.

Police say a male wearing all dark clothing fled from the scene on foot.

They are searching surveillance cameras in the area for more information.