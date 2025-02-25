Man in critical condition after being stabbed at Collingswood brewery

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a brewery in southern New Jersey over the weekend.

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a brewery in southern New Jersey over the weekend.

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a brewery in southern New Jersey over the weekend.

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a brewery in southern New Jersey over the weekend.

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a brewery in southern New Jersey over the weekend.

It happened at the Raccoon Taproom in Collingswood on Saturday night.

Police say Tahaa Elmogahzy, 27, stabbed the 30-year-old victim in what investigators say was an unprovoked attack.

Elmogahzy fled the scene but was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon.

He has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and multiple other offenses.

Elmogahzy is being held pending a detention hearing.