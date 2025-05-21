24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Man critically hurt after being shot while inside apartment in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 10:00AM
Man critically hurt after being shot while inside apartment in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section
A man is in critical condition after he was shot inside of an apartment in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

Police responded to the 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

They were directed to a third-floor apartment, where they discovered a 54-year-old man lying on a mattress, shot several times.

The man was taken to Einstein Hospital.

Police took three adults who heard the gunshots to the station for questioning.

They are also looking at surveillance cameras outside the building hoping to find an image of the shooter or shooters.

