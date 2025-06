Man critically hurt in hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Police found the 28-year-old victim, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

It happened at West Lehigh Avenue near North Mascher Street just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

They also found scattered car parts, sunglasses and a pair of sandals in the road.

Investigators have not found any surveillance video that captured the fleeing driver.