Man stabbed multiple times inside deli in North Philadelphia

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 44-year-old man was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times at a deli in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 3300 block of North 6th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and neck.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).