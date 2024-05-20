Man in custody after pulling fire alarm, barricading himself in Camden County apartment: Police

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after a barricade incident in South Jersey on Monday.

It happened in Haddonfield, Camden County just after 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say they responded to a residential apartment on the 100 block of Kings Highway East for a report of an intentionally activated fire alarm by someone inside.

Upon arrival, investigators said the man barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to vacate it.

The Camden County Sheriff's Tactical Unit and Negotiation Team responded and removed the man without incident, according to police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges are pending.

There is no word yet on the man's identity or what led to the barricade.