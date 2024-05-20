WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man in custody after pulling fire alarm, barricading himself in Camden County apartment: Police

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, May 20, 2024 10:59PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after a barricade incident in South Jersey on Monday.

It happened in Haddonfield, Camden County just after 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say they responded to a residential apartment on the 100 block of Kings Highway East for a report of an intentionally activated fire alarm by someone inside.

Upon arrival, investigators said the man barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to vacate it.

The Camden County Sheriff's Tactical Unit and Negotiation Team responded and removed the man without incident, according to police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges are pending.

There is no word yet on the man's identity or what led to the barricade.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW