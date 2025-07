Man dead, woman in critical condition after being shot inside car in West Philadelphia

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were shot in West Philadelphia.

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were shot in West Philadelphia.

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were shot in West Philadelphia.

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were shot in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were shot in West Philadelphia.

Police say surveillance video captured a suspect firing at least 16 rounds into a parked car around 1 a.m. Friday at 61st and Market streets.

A 26-year-old man inside the car was hit multiple times in the chest and died from his injuries.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the face and remains in critical condition.

Two other women inside the car were not hurt.