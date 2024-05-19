Man dies after being ambushed, shot in West Philadelphia

Why the man was targeted remains a mystery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating an ambush and murder on a West Philadelphia street.

It happened on the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police say four men got out of a car, and fired 43 shots at a man in his 20s.

Twelve bullets hit him.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

The search for the shooters continues.

Police say they have recovered surveillance video of the crime.