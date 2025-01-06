Man dies after being shot in the head while inside running car in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.
Police responded to the 2700 block of W. Sterner Street around 6:50 a.m. on Monday for gunshots in the area.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the car had its lights on and the engine was still running.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
He has not yet been identified.
There has been no work on any suspects or a motive.