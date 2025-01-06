BreakingFull list of school closings and delays
Man dies after being shot in the head while inside running car in North Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, January 6, 2025 12:51PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2700 block of W. Sterner Street around 6:50 a.m. on Monday for gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the car had its lights on and the engine was still running.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has not yet been identified.

There has been no work on any suspects or a motive.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
