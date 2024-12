Man dies after being shot in the head in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday along the 5000 block of Westminster Avenue.

Officers could be seen focusing their investigation around a white vehicle at the scene.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught two masked men, who were wearing black, running from the scene.

They were heading east on Westminster Avenue.

Police are investigating.