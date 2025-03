Man hospitalized after falling onto SEPTA tracks in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was seriously injured after he fell onto SEPTA train tracks.

It happened at the 8th and Market station in Center City.

Authorities say that he fell from the platform.

He was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury.