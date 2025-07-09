24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Man followed off SEPTA bus and then attacked in Point Breeze; 2 suspects sought

6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 6:17PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects who followed a man off a SEPTA bus and then attacked him.

It happened around 1 a.m. on June 13 in the Point Breeze section of the city.

According to police, the suspects followed the 57-year-old victim onto the Route 17 bus and sat behind him.

When the victim got off the bus, the suspects followed him before attacking him, striking him several times.

The suspects then stole the victim's belongings and fled.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

