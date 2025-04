Man found dead after apparently being hit by car in Delaware County

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are investigating what led to a deadly crash.

Investigators say a man was found dead around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Conchester Highway in Upper Chichester Township.

Police believe the man was walking when he was hit by a car.

It's not yet clear if the driver remained at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.