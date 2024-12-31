Man found dead with more than a dozen stab wounds in Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after being stabbed more than a dozen times inside a home in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday after the 59-year-old man was found in a kitchen.

He had 15 to 20 stab wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or provide tips anonymously through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

