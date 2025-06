Man seriously hurt after car falls on him in Northampton County

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was seriously hurt in Northampton County after the car he was working on suddenly fell on top of him.

It happened Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of Garrison Street in Bethlehem.

The man was rushed to the hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition.