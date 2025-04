Man injured in West Oak Lane shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in West Oak Lane.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in West Oak Lane.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in West Oak Lane.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in West Oak Lane.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in West Oak Lane.

It happened in the 2100 block of 74th Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Monday.

You can see several shell casings near the black sedan, as well as a few of the car's windows shattered.

Investigators say the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.