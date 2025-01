Man purchases $10 watercolor, learns it's a one of kind William H. Dorsey

A man bought a painting at a thrift store only to discover it's a one-of-a-kind William H. Dorsey.

A man bought a painting at a thrift store only to discover it's a one-of-a-kind William H. Dorsey.

A man bought a painting at a thrift store only to discover it's a one-of-a-kind William H. Dorsey.

A man bought a painting at a thrift store only to discover it's a one-of-a-kind William H. Dorsey.

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Who knew $10 dollars could buy history?

Andy Robbins certainly didn't.

He stumbled upon what he thought was just another watercolor at a Glenside thrift store.

Little did he know he purchased a piece of history: one-of-a-kind William H. Dorsey.

Christie Ileto has his story.