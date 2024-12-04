Man sentenced for impersonating postal worker, stealing mail in Philadelphia

A judge sentenced a man in connection with the impersonation of a postal worker and mail theft in Philadelphia.

A judge sentenced a man in connection with the impersonation of a postal worker and mail theft in Philadelphia.

A judge sentenced a man in connection with the impersonation of a postal worker and mail theft in Philadelphia.

A judge sentenced a man in connection with the impersonation of a postal worker and mail theft in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A judge sentenced a man for impersonating a postal worker and stealing mail in Philadelphia.

Zachkey James, 29, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, three years of supervised release and had to give up more than $345,000.

Between 2020 and his arrest in November of 2022, police say James stole nearly $300,000 from hundreds of victims.

Officers say he dressed as a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and used stolen keys to take mail from USPS collection boxes throughout the city.

Investigators say James then pulled out checks and money orders, and changed the names on them, to pay himself and others.

