Man shot & killed at his front door earlier this year, mom wants answers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man coming home from work was gunned down on his doorstep. His mother heard the shooting from inside the house. She's now hoping someone can help find her son's killer.

On Sunday, February 4th Dre'Ryl Coleman was outside his home along the 65-hundred block of Grays Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Coleman's mother spoke to us but asked that her face not be shown.

"He was just coming home from work. He had just dropped his co-worker off," said Ayanna Eberhart.

His mother says it was about 12:15 am, she knows because Coleman set off the camera on her front door.

"Then I heard, I heard five gunshots and I hurried up and tried to go downstairs because I was like oh my god, oh my god my son, my son."

The 26-year-old was hit multiple times.

When police arrived they transported him to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Unfortunately, the door camera didn't catch any of the shooting. His mother says police haven't been able to give her much information.

"They keep telling me is about when he was driving home at night and they catch him with the cameras when he was driving home and it doesn't appear that he was followed."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to 20-thousand dollars in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If I knew why it would never satisfy me because y'all killed my son, but at least I would know what was the purpose."