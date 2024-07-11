Man shot at least 5 times in suspected road rage incident after crash in Philadelphia's Hunting Park

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot at least five times in a suspected road rage incident

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot at least five times in a suspected road rage incident

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot at least five times in a suspected road rage incident

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot at least five times in a suspected road rage incident

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot at least five times in a suspected road rage incident.

Police say at least four vehicles were involved in an accident when that road rage shooting occurred.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday at Erie Avenue and 9th Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say an 18-year-old was driving a car when it was shot up.

He was struck at least five times in the chest but still managed to flag down officers who were patrolling in the area of Front and Erie Avenue, not far from St. Christopher's Children's Hospital.

Officers pulled him out of the car and rushed him to Temple University Hospital. They were able to get him to the hospital quickly enough for treatment, where he is said to be in critical condition but is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old was also in the car with the victim but was not injured, police said.

Action News has been told they had just been in a car accident involving several vehicles nearby along the 800 block of Erie Avenue.

"Some individuals fled from their vehicles and fled on foot, and that's where the shooting took place. For some reason, someone we believe involved in this accident fired multiple shots -- at least seven shots into the sedan that the 18-year-old was driving," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police investigated several vehicles after the shooting.

It's still unclear if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.