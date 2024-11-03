Man shot multiple times in apartment building in Haddon Township, New Jersey

When police arrived, they found a man on the 8th floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Haddon Township, New Jersey.

Police say they were called to the Rohrer Tower 2 Apartments at 300 West Crystal Lake Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man on the 8th floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition.

Further details have not yet been released.