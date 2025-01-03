Man allegedly opens fire on ex-girlfriend, causing her to crash, flip car in Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot twice, then crashed into a parked car in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy section, in what police are calling a domestic incident.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of West Upsal Street.

Police say the woman was in her vehicle when her ex-boyfriend pulled up next to her and allegedly opened fire.

She drove away, crashing into the parked car, which caused her car to flip.

The woman had to be rescued with the jaws of life after the crash and is expected to be okay.

Police are searching for the 39-year-old man involved. His name has not yet been released.

Officers responded to the area about two hours prior for a domestic incident between the two.