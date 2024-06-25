Man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman are recovering from a shooting that seems to have stemmed from a relationship gone sour.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday on North Peach Street in West Philadelphia.
Police say the suspect stood outside on the street when he fired multiple shots into a home, hitting his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
Both victims, a 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, are in stable condition.
The gunman took off from the scene.
Detectives are now looking for him.
