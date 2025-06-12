Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Man wanted for criminal attempted homicide on the run after evading police in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man they say fled from police in Trenton, New Jersey, Thursday morning.

They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say 24-year-old Julius A. Troupe is wanted for criminal attempted homicide.

Julius Troupe Trenton Police Department

Police say Troupe fled from officers around 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of Camden and Hanover streets.

Around 7 a.m., the Trenton Public School District said police had requested that all staff and students at Monument Intermediate School avoid the area for the time being.

Staff may temporarily report to Gregory School, Cadwalader School, or the Central Office, according to district officials.

"We will share more information as it becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority," the district said.

Officials also said intelligence leads police to believe the Troupe has fled the Trenton area.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a red hooded sweatshirt.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.

